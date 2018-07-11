More improvements for village playing field near Wellingborough

Work has started on making further improvements to a popular play area in Grendon.

Grendon Parish Council is delighted to be starting the next phase of the much needed playing field renovations.

After many hours of happy use, the play equipment is looking very tired, especially as much of it has been in place for more than 15 years.

Two years ago, the monkey house was replaced thanks to an Awards for All grant and the generosity of village residents through a crowdfunding appeal.

Following another Awards for All grant and borough councillor Jo Bernie’s support with a community grant application to Wellingborough Council, the next phase of improvements has started.

This phase will see the swings replaced, the addition of a new roundabout and the equipment will be made much more inclusive.

Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths was joined by parish councillors on Monday (July 9) to cut the first turf for this next stage of improvements.