MISSING: 37-year-old woman last seen near Northampton General Hospital
She was last seen at around 4pm yesterday
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 10:44 am
Police are currently on the lookout for a missing 37-year-old woman.
Tamara Cooper, 37, was last seen at around 4pm yesterday (Friday, August 20) in the area of Northampton General Hospital.
She was wearing a red top, black trousers and socks with no shoes.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Tamara is described as a white female, of a slim build, with black hair and tattoos on her neck and forearms.
"If you see her please call us using 101 using the reference of MPN1/2577/21."