Ministry of Defence reveals what the 'loud bang' was heard by thousands across Northamptonshire earlier today
Here’s what happened
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed what the ‘loud bang’ was across Northamptonshire earlier today (Saturday, March 4).
At midday today hundreds of people in the county took to social media to report that they had hear a ‘sonic boom’ which ‘shook their house’.
Northants Police tweeted at 1.15pm: “Police and fire services in Northamptonshire have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the county.
“We would like to reassure people there is no concern, but thank you for contacting us.”
The MoD has since released a statement explaining what the noise was.
An MoD spokesperson said: “A Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coninsgby offered assistance to a civilian aircraft and were authorised to fly supersonic.
“The civilian aircraft was directed to Stansted Airport and landed safely.”
Background
The MoD provided some background into when fighter jets are authorised to fly supersonic.
The spokesman said: “The RAF’s (QRA) aircraft are held at immediate readiness to protect the United Kingdom and can take off within minutes.
“QRA are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft because the aircraft cannot be identified by any other means. i.e. the aircraft is not talking to civilian or military Air Traffic Control, has not filed a flight plan and / or is not transmitting a recognisable secondary surveillance radar code.
“The paramount duty of the RAF is to control the air over the UK and, when necessary, UK interests overseas. Our multi-role Typhoon fighter squadrons are completing QRA duties from RAF Coningsby (Lincolnshire), RAF Lossiemouth (Scotland) and in the Falkland Islands.”