Men’s Shed scheme arrives to help halt loneliness in Corby

A scheme to tackle loneliness by giving people new skills is being set up in Corby.

Mark Webster is hoping to get a Men’s Shed group up and running in the town and is appealing for help from local people to get it off the ground.

Men and women will be welcomed to the group, which is already a success in other towns around the country.

The idea behind the movement is to set up community spaces where people can get involved in pursuits normally found in garden sheds. They help people feel part of a community and empower them by teaching them practical skills.

Mark decided to start the group after seeing how loneliness affected men of his generation.

He said: “The response has already been good.

The local recycle-mart have said they’ll give us some broken lawnmowers to start us off and we’ve had a couple of chippies who’ve said they’re willing to get involved.

“Men and women can come along and younger people are welcome although people under 16 will have to be supervised.

“We’ve already had one meeting and we’re having out second at the Grampian on November 8. What we really need is to find some premises so we can set up properly. We’d love to hear from anyone who can help us.

“We really need someone to believe in us.”

Mark’s wife Tricia said: “Men just don’t talk to one another like women do. They need this kind of thing to help them build friendships and get out an about.

“Anyone who can offer us some skills, whatever they may be, we’d love to hear from. Anyone who is interested in helping out or getting involved can come along to the meeting.”

The group will meet at the Grampian in Patrick Road, Corby, on Thursday, November 8, at 7pm.

For more information you can email Tricia on webbie1567@gmail.com.