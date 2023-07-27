Meet the PT Alpha street medics making a difference in Kettering and Wellingborough on Friday and Saturday nights

PT Alpha are street medics who work alongside venues and street pastors to provide emergency medical attention to the night-time economy in Kettering and Wellingborough.

Since August 2022, they have helped more than 300 people and reduced the demand on NHS ambulances.

Friday and Saturday nights see an increase in 999 calls to both the police and ambulance service, not all requiring a frontline emergency ambulance and at a time when resources are more valuable than ever, they are doing all they can to support these services.

PT Alpha - Street Medics photographed next to Kettering Street Pastors

The PT Alpha team works alongside Street Pastors, town CCTV operators, door staff and venue managers to help ensure a safe and enjoyable night out for everyone.

The medical team will call for an emergency ambulance if required, direct to out-of-hours health care such as minor injury units, GP surgery or 111 but can also arrange for a taxi to take people to the hospital or home, whichever is best suited to their needs at the time.

In January 2023, they received a £10,000 one-off grant from the police, fire and crime commisioner to help them establish the scheme.

Since then they say they have made a firm footing within both Kettering and Wellingborough and helped more than 300 people avoid hospital on their nights out.

PT Alpha - Street Medics out in Kettering

A spokesman for PT Alpha said: “Our calls often range from people who have had a bit to much to drink, to people who have been involved in altercations and those who may be alone and in a vulnerable condition.

"Our medical professionals are out from 21:00 right through until 05:00 every Friday and Saturday night and we also provide additional cover on Bank Holiday Weekends.