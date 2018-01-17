Mayor opens new trade shop in Wellingborough

Wellingborough mayor Cllr Paul Bell carried out the official opening of a new shop selling safety workwear and products.

The mayor and mayoress, Carol Bell, were VIP guests at the unveiling of the new BACA workwear and safety trade shop located at Total Protection UK.

Wellingborough mayor Cllr Paul Bell with wife Carol at the official opening

The business, based on the Leyland industrial estate in Wellingborough, specialises in safety training courses for a range of industries, including workers operating in confined spaces and hazardous areas.

Part of the BACA group of companies, Total Protection, which also sells and ervices life saving gas monitoring equipment, is the location for the new BACA trade shop offering more than 1,000 different personal protective equipment products, including hi-vis wear, safety boots and gloves.

Congratulating Total Protection managing director Matthew Calder and his team on the launch of the new shop, Cllr Bell said: “The mayoress and I are absolutely delighted to officially open the new BACA workwear and safety trade shop within Total Protection.

“We are thrilled to see this new BACA branch trade shop in the borough specialising in supplying safety solutions and workwear to a number of different industries.

The mayor and mayoress were given a tour at the official opening

“The importance of having correct and good quality, compliant safety workwear is paramount – it could save your life.”

The new trade shop is part of the sister companies’ expansion within Northamptonshire.

Total Protection’s Matthew Calder said: “It was good to welcome the mayor and mayoress to unveil our new BACA trade shop and tour the Total Protection workshop and extensive training facilities we offer on-site.”