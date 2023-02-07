Mawsley WI member is runner up in national competition 'Not in my Name'

Congratulations go to Karen Redgrave of Mawsley WI who entered a scarf in the NFWI Wales competition ‘Not in my Name’.

Karen’s skilled work, depicting the effects of violence against women, was a runner up, and announced at the stakeholder event held at the Senedd to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, held on White Ribbon Dayn.

The WI campaign ‘No More Violence Against Women’ is highlighted annually with a Million Women Rise march, this year on 4 March 2023.

Beautifully crafted scarf highlighting the ongoing 'No more violence against women' campaign

Although the WIs first raised this subject in 1975 and again in 1993, this mandate is still as important today as it was then.