Manufacturing operators sought for Northamptonshire’s new cutting edge can-making plant
Northamptonshire-based job opportunities are being promoted by global can-making company Ball Corporation (‘Ball’) this month.
The company, whose new 56,000m² plant in Barton Seagrave near Kettering will be in production by January 2023, has to date recruited more than 80 new team members for its cutting-edge facility and is now focusing on filling the remaining open positions, looking for ready-skilled and to-be-skilled candidates. With accelerating demand for infinitely recyclable aluminium drinks cans in both the UK and around the world, this new Northamptonshire plant will produce more than one billion cans in its first year alone.
Paulina Panus, HR manager for Ball’s new Kettering plant, said: “We’ve already had a hugely successful recruitment drive and have been really impressed by the enthusiasm and talent here in Northamptonshire.
"Now we are focused on filling any remaining open positions.
"Candidates don’t need any previous experience and we have an excellent pre-employment programme which means we invest in training, nurture talent and will support our new recruits at every step of the way.
"This is an excellent route into a great career in sustainable manufacturing.”
Meet members of the Ball team and find out more about available vacancies at these September jobs fairs:
- Monday, September 12 at Community Library, High Street, Burton Latimer, NN15 5RH, 10am to 2pm
- Tuesday, September 20 at Crescent Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, NN16 9PH, 10am to 2pm
Jason Bridger, manager of the new Kettering plant, said: “We are committed to recruiting a diverse and talented workforce and for many of our roles no previous experience is required.
"New team members will join a fantastic organisation and work with a host of innovative technologies in one of the most advanced plants of its type in the world.”
To find out more about the roles at the new plant, click here