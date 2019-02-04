Man threatened with large hunting knife on footpath in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery on the footpath off Boughton Green Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 30, between 7.30pm and 8pm, when a man was threatened by another man who was holding a large hunting-style knife on the footpath between the Kingsthorpe College and the former university campus. The robber made off with the man’s phone, wallet and keys.

The robber is described as a black man, aged 17-20, of stocky build, about 6ft and wearing a green coat with the hood up. He was holding a large, serrated knife with holes along the blade and a black handle.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.