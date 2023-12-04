Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after A43 Corby link road bridge crash
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a bridge on the A43 Corby link road.
Police have launched an investigation after the incident between Stanion and Kettering on Saturday (December 2).
At about 3.05pm the driver of a red Mini Cooper, a man in his 30s who was travelling towards Kettering, left the road and collided with a barrier and bridge.
He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The road was closed for several hours.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the car travelling on the A43 Corby link road on dash cam or has actual footage of the collision itself.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Those providing information should quote incident number 23000743197.