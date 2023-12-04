Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after A43 Corby link road bridge crash

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a bridge on the A43 Corby link road.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident between Stanion and Kettering on Saturday (December 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 3.05pm the driver of a red Mini Cooper, a man in his 30s who was travelling towards Kettering, left the road and collided with a barrier and bridge.

Police are investigating

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The road was closed for several hours.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the car travelling on the A43 Corby link road on dash cam or has actual footage of the collision itself.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”