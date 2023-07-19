Man taken to hospital after collision in Rectory Road, Rushden
It took place on Monday evening
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST
A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Rushden.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Rectory Road in the town on Monday (July 17) evening.
A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “This incident happened in Rectory Road, Rushden at about 6.50pm when there was a collision between a car and a man.
"The man was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”