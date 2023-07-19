A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Rushden.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Rectory Road in the town on Monday (July 17) evening.

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “This incident happened in Rectory Road, Rushden at about 6.50pm when there was a collision between a car and a man.

