News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Man taken to hospital after collision in Rectory Road, Rushden

It took place on Monday evening
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Rushden.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Rectory Road in the town on Monday (July 17) evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “This incident happened in Rectory Road, Rushden at about 6.50pm when there was a collision between a car and a man.

Emergency services were called to Rectory Road in Rushden on Monday eveningEmergency services were called to Rectory Road in Rushden on Monday evening
Emergency services were called to Rectory Road in Rushden on Monday evening
Most Popular

"The man was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”

Related topics:RushdenEmergency servicesNorthants Telegraph