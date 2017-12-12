Man stabbed in Kettering

A man was stabbed in the leg after being approached by two armed men in Ketteirng.

The incident took place on Sunday (December 10) between 12.45pm and 1pm in Harcourt Street.

The man and another female victim were approached by two men armed with a knife and a baseball bat.

The male victim was stabbed in the leg and the woman was punched in the face.

The offenders left the area in a dark Renault Megane people carrier.

The first offender is described as white, thin, aged 26-30 and about 6ft 1in.

He had light hair which was obscured by a red woolly hat, short, light facial hair and wearing a blue hoody.

The second offender is described as white, aged 26-30, about 5ft 10in, thin, with dark brown eyebrows and wearing a balaclava.

Anyone with information who anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.