A man was stabbed with a screwdriver in Corby on Saturday (February 17).

The incident took place in Argyll Street, at about 10.25am.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains there in a stable condition today.

A police spokesman said there had not been any arrests so far but appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.