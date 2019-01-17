Man seriously injured in Rushden

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Rushden this afternoon (Thursday).

Police say they were called to High Street at about 2.30pm to reports of the assault.

A man believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The force was unable to confirm the nature of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the attack at this stage.

An investigation into the incident is now under way and a police spokesman urged anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.