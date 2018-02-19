Man punched in the face during attack in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched in the face in Gold Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 3am and 4am on Sunday, February 11, when a man was walking through Eastfield Park.

He passed two men on a bench near to the underpass in Gold Street when he felt a punch to the face.

He ran through the tunnel in order to get away but slipped on water and fell to the floor where the two offenders continued to assault him.

The offenders then went back through the park and the man was taken to hospital.

Both offenders are described as having light brown skin, aged 20 to 25, of skinny build, about 5ft 5in, with short black hair.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.