Man jailed for 10 years for string of sex offences in Northampton

A man who forced a woman to work as a prostitute, sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her has been jailed for 10 years, Northamptonshire Police have reported.

Lee Piper, 38, formerly of West Bromwich, travelled from the West Midlands to Northampton with a woman who he forced to work in the sex industry for his own financial gain.

Lee Piper

He also raped and sexually assaulted the woman, emotionally abusing and manipulating her to control what she did.

Detective Sergeant Gordon McWilliams, of Northamptonshire Police CID, said: “The life of the victim was totally controlled by Piper, even after his arrest, owing to the way she had been forced to live.

“It took incredible strength for her to support the prosecution and to attend court to give her evidence.

“Following her ordeal at Piper’s hands I hope this sentence brings her some closure, and that she can continue to progress in her life knowing she is now free of his clutches.”

Following a trial at Northampton Crown Court, on Friday, December 14, Piper was found guilty of seven offences – two counts of rape, one attempted rape, one sexual assault, one assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour, and inciting prostitution for gain. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment.