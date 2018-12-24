Man indecently exposed himself in front of woman in Corby

Witnesses are being sought after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Willow Brook Road, Corby.

The incident happened at about 8.30am yesterday (Sunday, December 23), when a woman was walking along Willow Brook Road near to the old gate keeper’s cottage when she saw a man performing a sex act on himself in the woods.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, of average build and wearing a black hoody and blue/green jogging bottoms.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.