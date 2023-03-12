News you can trust since 1897
Man in his 70s seriously injured after Northampton bungalow fire

Disruption is expected in the area today

By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man in his 70s is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a bungalow in Northampton last night (Saturday).

Fire crews and police officers were called to the incident in Cameron Crescent just after 10.20pm.

Police managed road closures and remain at the scene this morning alongside fire investigators.

Fire crews were called to the scene
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach those working at the scene, from either fire or police.

Disruption in the area can be expected for the rest of today and motorists are advised to avoid the road if they can.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we deal with this incident.”

