Man in his 60s died at the scene of a serious collision on A43 between Northampton and Kettering

The vehicle left the carriageway and collided with a tree
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:03 BST

A man is his 60s died at the scene of a serious collision on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering, Northamptonshire Police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Sunday (June 11) at a busy crossroads on the main road.

The collision involved a red Freelander Land Rover and happened at around 7.30pm near the Redhouse crossroads at Hannington.

A collision between Northampton and Kettering was fatal, police have confirmed.A collision between Northampton and Kettering was fatal, police have confirmed.
A spokeswoman for police said: “For reasons unknown, the vehicle left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

“Sadly, the driver, a man in his 60s from Rushden, died at the scene.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000357314.

