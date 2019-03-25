Man hit by car on Corby pedestrian crossing sustains life-threatening injuries

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Corby.

The collision happened at about 10.50pm yesterday, Sunday, March 24, in Oakley Road near the Sower Leys Road roundabout and involved a blue Audi A5 car.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital in Coventry.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information about it should call the Northamptonshire Police Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.