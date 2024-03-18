Man dies in crash involving car and HGV on A43 between Corby and Stamford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man died after a head-on crash on the A43 to the north of Corby on Saturday (March 16).

Police are investigating after the incident near Bulwick, which took place at about 4.30am.

The collision involved a grey BMW car, which was travelling northbound on the A43, and a white DAF HGV truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The BMW driver, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or of either vehicle travelling along the A43 prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.