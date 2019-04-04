Man dies after five-vehicle A14 crash at Burton Latimer

A man died after a five-vehicle pile-up on the A14 at Burton Latimer last night (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between Junction 11 and Junction 10 just after 7pm after the crash, which involved a lorry.

Police accident sign

A police spokesman today (Thursday) confirmed one of the motorists, a man, suffered serious injuries and died.

The spokesman said: “Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.”