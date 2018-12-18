Man charged over Corby break-ins remanded into custody

A man charged over four incidents at Corby pubs and clubs has been remanded into custody.

Stephen Hill, 31 and of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Saturday (December 15) after being arrested in Corby on Thursday evening.

He appeared charged with burglaries at the Spread Eagle (October 1), Beefeater (October 4) and Breakers Bar (October 21).

He has also been charged with an attempted burglary at the Spread Eagle on September 29.

He was remanded to next appear at Northampton Crown Court on January 17.