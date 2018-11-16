Man attacked by gang in Kettering

A man was punched and kicked by three attackers in Kettering.

The assault happened in Gordon Street between 8pm and 8.30pm on Friday, November 2, with police revealing details today (November 16).

The victim was approached by three males, who punched and kicked him several times.

The victim was riding a pedal cycle before the incident and one of the offenders threw it at him during the assault.

One of the suspects is described as black, in his 20s, with Afro hair and a ‘chin strap’ beard that was approximately two inches long at the chin.

Police say the second suspect is described as dual heritage, with a tattoo on the neck that could be a red heart.

The third suspect was white, approximately 17-years-old, about 5ft 11in tall and well built.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.