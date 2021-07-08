Man arrested after Wellingborough crash as carriageways closed

Emergency services are at the scene.

A man has been arrested after a crash which forced the closure of a Wellingborough road.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in Niort Way, near the Ock N Dough roundabout, which was first reported at about 8.50am.

A police spokesman said the incident involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Transit van.

They added that there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Just before 10.45am a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Both carriageways are currently closed and will remain closed for some time.