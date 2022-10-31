Man arrested after pedestrian, 40, suffers serious head injuries in Northampton crash
Police appeal for witnesses following Mill Lane collision
Police have confirmed one man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and another arrested after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Northampton on Saturday night (October 29).
Crash investigators appealed for witnesses following the incident in Mill Lane at around 8.30pm.
Northamptonshire Police revealed a blue Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with the 40-year-old man crossing the road near Glebeland Road.
A spokesman said: “The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the actual collision or prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000632542.