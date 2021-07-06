Man airlifted to hospital after serious Corby crash
Emergency services are at the scene this afternoon
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:12 pm
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Corby this afternoon (Tuesday).
Emergency services were called to Gainsborough Road after the incident near Gainsborough Court just after 1pm.
The incident involved a motorbike and a car, a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said the rider of the motorbike, a man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry via air ambulance.
They added that he has serious injuries.
The road was blocked on both sides with slow traffic in the area.