Man airlifted to hospital after serious Corby crash

Police were called to the crash.

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Corby this afternoon (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to Gainsborough Road after the incident near Gainsborough Court just after 1pm.

The incident involved a motorbike and a car, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the rider of the motorbike, a man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry via air ambulance.

They added that he has serious injuries.