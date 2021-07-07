Man airlifted to hospital after lorry overturns near Northamptonshire village
The man suffered a head injury and was experiencing neck and abdominal pain
A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital by an air ambulance yesterday (July 6) after a lorry overturned in the road near Lamport.
Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Rothwell Road yesterday at 2.26pm after a collision, involving one HGV, took place.
A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Mereway, Rothwell and The Mounts attended the incident, where a HGV was on its side in the road. Fire crews used a LGV platform, a ProMove sling and cutting equipment to extricate a 29-year-old man from the vehicle.
"The casualty was initially assessed by the fire service but handed over to the East Midlands Ambulance Service on their arrival."
The man had suffered a head injury and was experiencing neck and abdominal pain so he was transferred by air ambulance to hospital for further assessment.
Firefighters left the scene just before 4pm - an hour and a half after their arrival.