Man airlifted to hospital after lorry overturns near Northamptonshire village

A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital by an air ambulance yesterday (July 6) after a lorry overturned in the road near Lamport.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Rothwell Road yesterday at 2.26pm after a collision, involving one HGV, took place.

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Mereway, Rothwell and The Mounts attended the incident, where a HGV was on its side in the road. Fire crews used a LGV platform, a ProMove sling and cutting equipment to extricate a 29-year-old man from the vehicle.

One casualty was airlifted to hospital after a lorry turned on its side near Lamport

"The casualty was initially assessed by the fire service but handed over to the East Midlands Ambulance Service on their arrival."

The man had suffered a head injury and was experiencing neck and abdominal pain so he was transferred by air ambulance to hospital for further assessment.