Man, 81, dies at the scene of two-vehicle rush hour collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire
A stretch of the A5 was closed this morning after a severe rush hour crash between a car and a van
An 81-year-old man died at the scene of a collision that took place on the A5 in Northamptonshire this morning (September 23).
The fatal collision took place on the southbound carriageway close to the junction for Astcote at around 7.45am between a black Mitsubishi L200 and a white Iveco Daily van that was stationary in a layby.
The stretch of the A5 was closed in both directions this morning as emergency services attended the two-vehicle smash.
Anyone with information about the fatal road traffic collision or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number: 68 of 23/09/21