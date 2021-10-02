Major Northampton road cordoned off with police at scene
The stretch of road is on Kettering Road, Northampton
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 11:13 pm
Updated
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 2:15 am
A large section of a main Northampton road has been cordoned off by Northants Police this evening (Saturday, October 2).
Officers have taped off the road from the White Elephant junction, along Kingsley Park Terrace from Oliver Street to Oakwood Road at its junction with Kettering Road.
A witness said that police are concentrating their investigations between Ottoman Kitchen and the Lord Byron pub.
Northamptonshire Police said: "Due to an ongoing police Incident Kettering Road, Northampton has been closed between Oakwood Road and Oliver Street."
More to follow.