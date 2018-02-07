Major fashion retailer to leave Kettering’s High Street

A big-name fashion retailer will close its Kettering store later this month.

Women’s clothing store Topshop, which also houses its male sister brand Topman, will leave the High Street unit on February 17.

A spokesman for Topshop Topman said they are hoping to offer staff other jobs.

The spokesman said: “As a business we are continually reviewing our store portfolio and, as part of this, leases do come up for renewal from time to time.

“The lease for the Topshop Topman Kettering store will not be renewed and will cease trading on Saturday, February 17.

“We have endeavoured to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group.

“Our customers can still visit the nearby Topshop Topman Northampton store or shop online at Topshop.com and Topman.com.”

It is not known how many staff are affected by the move.

Topshop is owned by the Arcadia Group and has about 300 stores in the UK.

The Kettering store closure means the Grosvenor Centre store in Northampton will be the only one left open in Northamptonshire.

The next closest stores are in Bedford, Rugby, Leicester and Peterborough.