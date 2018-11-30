Major delays expected on Midland Mainline trains this afternoon

Commuters and train travellers are facing major delays across the East Midlands network after a series of failures.

Travellers are facing up to an hour and a half delays after a fault at St Albans.

A notice from National Rail warns: “A fault with the signalling system at St Albans is causing major disruption. As a result of this, trains between London St Pancras International and Luton may be delayed by up to 120 minutes, revised or cancelled. This is expected until 4pm.

“Network Rail are currently at the site to fix the fault. All East Midlands Trains on this route cannot run in either direction between London St Pancras - Luton Airport Parkway.

“As the fault with the signalling system is severe, unfortunately a very limited service is in place between Luton Airport Parkway and Sheffield / Nottingham.

“No trains are able to run to or from Corby. Unfortunately we have no estimate for the line to reopen or a normal service to resume.”

Passengers can travel on the following routes:

If you are travelling between Corby / Kettering / Wellingborough and London St Pancras: Replacement bus services will operate between Corby and Kettering

East Midlands Trains services between Kettering / Wellingborough and Bedford / Luton Thameslink services between Bedford / Luton and London St Pancras

All of these alternative route options are available in the opposite direction too.

East Midlands Trains have already made arrangements with other train companies for you to travel with your original ticket.

You can also use your train ticket on the London Underground to travel from London St Pancras and London Euston.

A replacement bus service is running in both directions every hour between Corby and Kettering.

It will depart at XX:45 past the hour for Kettering - Corby, and XX:41 past the hour for Corby - Kettering.

If you are at Wellingborough station travelling towards London, you may use the local bus service to Northampton for connecting services to London Euston.

Keep all travel documents from the bus as you will need them to claim your money back from this service.

If you are travelling between Sheffield / Chesterfield and London St Pancras:

CrossCountry services between Chesterfield / Sheffield and Doncaster

Northern and TransPennine Express services between Sheffield and Doncaster

London North Eastern Railway services between Doncaster and London Kings Cross

If you are travelling between Derby and London St Pancras:

CrossCountry services between Derby and Birmingham New Street

Virgin Trains services between Birmingham New Street and London Euston

If you are travelling between Nottingham / East Midlands Parkway and London St Pancras:

Alternative East Midlands Trains services between Nottingham and Grantham London North Eastern services between Grantham and London Kings Cross

If you are travelling between Loughborough / Leicester / Market Harborough and London St Pancras:

CrossCountry services between Leicester and Nuneaton / Birmingham New Street

London Northwestern Railway services between Nuneaton / Birmingham New Street and London Euston Virgin Trains services between Nuneaton / Birmingham New Street and London Euston or alternatively CrossCountry services between Leicester and Peterborough

Great Northern services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross Virgin Trains East Coast services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross