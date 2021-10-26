Main road remains closed between Northampton and Wellingborough following major blaze

Fire crews tackling the blaze in Earls Barton last night

One of the main routes connecting Northampton and Wellingborough remains closed on Tuesday morning (October 26) following a major fire last night.

The A4500 'old' Wellingborough Road is shut from Ecton to the Earls Barton crossroads while fire crews continue to work on a blaze which started at around 7pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the road "will remain closed this morning and is likely to be closed for a number of hours."

No details have been released on the fire's location.