Macmillan support bus coming to Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough next week

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough next week.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the towns, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health, and the team will be highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer.

If you’ve been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered.

Macmillan research shows that four in five people with cancer are £570 a month worse off as a result of their diagnosis.

This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

The support unit will be visiting Wellingborough on Tuesday, Kettering on Wednesday and Corby on Friday.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

“We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“On the dates mentioned above, we’re here to answer any questions about cancer.

“Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

“We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.

Anyone who is unable to visit the unit but has questions about cancer can go to www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).

For more details about Macmillan services near you, go to http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your- area/choose-location.html.

Details of where the support until will be next week:

- 9am to 4pm on Tuesday (January 9) in Market Square, Wellingborough

- 9am to 4pm on Wednesday (January 10) in High Street, Kettering

- 9am to 4pm on Friday (January 12) in Corporation Street, Corby