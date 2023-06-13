M1 reopens after van crosses carriageway and flips over during serious collision near Northampton

A section of the M1 near Northampton has reopened hours after a van collided with the central reservation and flipped.

The incident happened at around 5.30am this morning (Tuesday June 13) on the northbound carriageway close to Northampton services at Junction 15a.

Northamptonshire Police say a white VW Caddy - for reasons unknown - collided with the nearside barrier, which caused the vehicle to cross the carriageway and collide with the central reservation barrier, overturning before coming to rest in lane four.

As a result of the collision, the driver – a man in his 50s from Warwickshire – has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The road has reopened but there are still delays of more than an hour. National Highways says the delays should start to ease now.