M1 reopens after van crosses carriageway and flips over during serious collision near Northampton

The driver – a man in his 50s – has been taken to hospital with serious injuries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

A section of the M1 near Northampton has reopened hours after a van collided with the central reservation and flipped.

The incident happened at around 5.30am this morning (Tuesday June 13) on the northbound carriageway close to Northampton services at Junction 15a.

Northamptonshire Police say a white VW Caddy - for reasons unknown - collided with the nearside barrier, which caused the vehicle to cross the carriageway and collide with the central reservation barrier, overturning before coming to rest in lane four.

The M1 remains closed due to a collision near Northampton this morning (June 13).The M1 remains closed due to a collision near Northampton this morning (June 13).
As a result of the collision, the driver – a man in his 50s from Warwickshirehas been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The road has reopened but there are still delays of more than an hour. National Highways says the delays should start to ease now.

Now police officers are appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000360310.

