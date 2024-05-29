'Lucky escapes' by North Northamptonshire Council bin crews prompt warning over disposing of batteries properly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being urged to dispose of used batteries properly after two ‘lucky escapes’ helped crews avoid fires in their bin lorries.

North Northamptonshire Council’s bin crews have recently had to think quickly twice to avoid potential bin lorry fires.

Council bosses say the incidents could have been avoided if batteries had been recycled correctly.

When waste and recycling bins are collected by crews, any batteries inside can be squashed, punctured or shredded, which could cause batteries to get very hot and ignite, resulting in a fire or explosion in the bin lorry or at the waste facility.

One of the recent 'lucky escapes' where a bin lorry fire was avoided due to the quick thinking of the bin crew in Irthlingborough

However, batteries can be recycled, easily and safely for free at places such as supermarkets and DIY stores which all have battery bins.

All North Northants Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) also have battery bins, where you can take your old batteries for free recycling.

North Northants HWRCs also accept all types of vapes.

These can be disposed in the household battery containers if they are a solid unit.

If they have a removable battery, this can go in the battery bin and the vape body can be put in the bin for electrical items.

Toys can be taken to HWRCs or placed in general refuse bins, once the batteries have been removed.

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “Our waste crews have had a couple of lucky escapes recently and it was only their quick thinking which prevented fires on bin lorries.

"Any fire could have been potentially very disruptive, with rounds having to be cancelled or amended, not to mention the loss of a vehicle.”

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Bank holidays typically see households having a spring clean and clear out, with lots of extra waste and recycling being created.

"With this in mind, it is worth taking the time to remind yourself of what can go in your general waste and recycling bins.

"But we also want to take this opportunity to ask that residents check before they bin their batteries - they should never go in your general or recycling bins.