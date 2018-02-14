Little Irchester charity in bid to re-home ‘super affectionate’ dog on Valentine’s Day

Could you be Dev’s valentine?

Devlin is one of the many animals being looked after by the volunteers at Animals In Need in Little Irchester.

Dev (picture by Corinne West Photography)

They really want to find him a new home where he will be loved and are hoping that Valentine’s Day might be the day that someone comes forward to re-home him.

Annie Marriott from the rescue and re-homing charity said: “Devlin is a super affectionate cuddly six-year-old rough coated lurcher chap.

“He loves having cuddles, going to the park and having a run in the dog field.

“He is house-trained, travels well and would love a cosy sofa to call his own.

Dev in action (picture by Bliash Photography)

“He has been in our kennels for two long years.”

Annie added that while Devlin loves people, he is not good with other animals.

Anyone interested in re-homing Devlin can call Animals In Need on 01933 278080 or click here