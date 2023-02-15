Life-saving bleed control kits installed in five McDonald's restaurants in Northamptonshire

Life-saving bleed control kits have been installed in five McDonald's restaurants in Northamptonshire.

Local franchisees Glyn Pashley and Perry Akhtar, who worked with Off The Streets, have installed bleed control kits which can help save lives by providing life-saving treatment within minutes to reduce blood loss until the emergency services arrive.

The kits are registered with the East Midlands Ambulance Service who, in the event of an emergency, can instruct users how to apply the kit.

Life saving bleed kits installed in restaurants in Daventry, Kettering, Corby, The Drapery and Sixfields by local charity Off The Streets Northampton

McDonald’s staff will also be undergoing training, as with a greater understanding of critical bleeding, the quicker the control kits can be used effectively.

Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates Daventry, Kettering and Corby branches, said: “With the support of Off The Streets Northampton, I’m delighted that we are able to support our community with the bleed control kits.

"We felt it was important to install the kits in our restaurants to help people if the worst was to happen.

"I’m keen to raise awareness of the kits in the local community so that people have peace of mind that this valuable kit is close at hand.”

Perry Akhtar, who owns and operates The Drapery and Sixfields branches, said: “I’d like to thank the team at Off The Streets for their support.

"We are delighted we’re able to support our local community and install a bleed control kit in two of our restaurants.

"In the event of an emergency, bleed kits will help save lives and the whole community has access to them.”

Sara Joseph, from Off The Streets, said: “It’s been amazing working with Glyn, Perry and their teams to place bleed control kits in such central locations.

"We offer the local community free critical bleed training along with sharing information about our amnesty bins to allow for the safe disposal of knives and sharp objects.