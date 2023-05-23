'Letters for Creation’ exhibition held in Kettering to raise awareness about climate change

A ‘Letters for Creation’ exhibition was held at Central Methodist Church in Kettering from May 18 to May 20 organised by Kettering Churches Together Christian Aid Group.

It was held as part of an initiative run by the international development charity Christian Aid.

Letters for Creation aims to help communities raise their voices on the issue of climate change and those taking part are asked to come up with arty ways of showing their feelings about the environment and their hopes for the planet.

Mr Hollobone, MP of Kettering, visiting the exhibition with members of the Kettering Christian Aid Group, and Rev Noel Nhariswa, minister of Central Methodist Church

People from across the town, including schools, churches, youth and community groups, worked hard to produce some fantastic exhibits.

These ranged from paintings, collages and sculptures to embroidery, fashion design and poetry.

The exhibition was officially opened by the new mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz on May 18, and there was a visit from Mr Philip Hollobone MP on Friday morning.

One of the event organisers, Clare Pickering said: “The Christian Aid Letters for Creation project presents opportunities to learn about climate justice, and to act together to advocate for climate action rooted in justice.

The exhibition took place last week

"We were delighted to see the variety of artistic and creative ways in which people have had responded to their concerns through different art forms.

"I even found an empty bird's nest which had blue plastic string woven into it which I put on display.

"It was a stark reminder of how plastic pollution is finding its way into natural habitats.”

Josh Grear, children and young people project officer with Christian Aid, explained Letters for Creation is a project which uses creativity as a way to explore people’s views on the climate crisis.

He said: “The artwork created in Kettering sits alongside other creations from around the UK and beyond, in communities most affected by climate change.

“There is a wonderful mix of challenging calls for justice, as well as some powerful and hopeful visions for a just and sustainable future for everyone no matter where they are in the world.

"Christian Aid is proud to have been able to showcase works of art in parliament, at Lambeth Conference with Bishops from around the world, at the Greenbelt festival, as well as in cathedrals, schools and churches around the UK.

"We have seen leaders and communities inspired and challenged by these amazing pieces.