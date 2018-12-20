Legendary Wild and Woolly returns to Northamptonshire

The mudlark madness known as the Wild and Woolly scramble will return to Northamptonshire on Boxing Day.

The race sees 50 riders burning off the turkey calories as they line up at Arm Farm, Blisworth (NN7 3DW).

Five times Wild'n'Woolly winner Jack Lee has the skill to fly over the worst of the mud and look relatively clean. NNL-181220-095613005

This mud-hole mayhem event is the world’s oldest continuously-run scrambles.

First held in 1932 it is one of the county’s fine traditions and has always been strongly supported by local members of the motorcycle trade.

Among them is Jack Lee of John Lee Motorcycles of Higham Ferrers, who starts as favourite riding a Beta.

Five times a winner of this event he faces strong opposition from South African ace Neville Bradshaw (Yamaha) who has won twice, and stunt rider Ryan Griffiths who has previously dominated the event with ten wins.

Lee’s brothers Chas (Beta) and Jonathan (Yamaha) also ride, and the event includes regular female rider Hayley Rilings (KTM), also a stunt rider.

She is always cheered by the crowd as she battles through the mud holes.

There is no charge to spectate at this charity event run by the Northampton Motor Cyclists Club, and parking is free.

Local charities benefit from donations on the day.

The one-hour plus one lap race starts at 11am.

Practice starts at about 10am.

Spectators are advised to turn up in good time to park and walk to the track. Stout boots and wellingtons are advised.