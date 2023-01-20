Late night closure of A45 near Brackmills as police responded to concern for welfare call
The road was closed for just over an hour
A dual carriageway in Northampton was closed on Thursday (January 19) as police responded to a concern for welfare call.
The A45 was closed in both directions near Brackmills from around 8.50pm until 10.20pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The A45 Nene Valley Way was closed in both directions, near Eagle Drive, after we received a call at 8.50pm regarding concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.”
Call Samaritans on 116 123 if you need support.