A man armed with a knife robbed a shop in Corby.

The incident took place at the McColl’s shop in Greenhill Rise shortly after 7.30am on Saturday (January 13).

The suspect was armed with a knife and money and cigarettes were stolen.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have information or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.