A knife was pressed against the back of a teenage girl in Kettering.

The terrifying incident happened in Park Avenue at about 5.45pm on Sunday, March 10.

An unknown man pressed the knife against the fearful 13-year-old victim’s back.

No description of the attacker was available.

The girl left the area and was picked up by her mother.

Police are investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information about the assault to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.