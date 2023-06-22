Kettering General Hospital paid tribute to our new King Charles III with a tree planting ceremony and multi-faith service.

The service on June 21 came days after The King’s official birthday on June 17, and was a celebration of his work with volunteers and for the environment.

It was held in the hospital’s Pocket Park and was attended by 12 hospital volunteers, Kettering mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, KGH chief executive Deborah Needham, KGH nurses and faith community representatives from the hospital’s chaplaincy team.

KGH volunteer John Wright plants the tree with hospital representatives and Mayor, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz

The service was delivered by KGH chaplains Imam Osman and Geoff Blurton.

Imam Osman said: “The King’s coronation was a unique historical event that continues to be celebrated UK-wide in a number of ways.

“At KGH we are marking the coronation and his Majesty’s official birthday with a tree planting initiative reflecting King Charles’s close connection with environmental issues, young people and volunteering.

“Volunteers make a huge impact on our lives in many sectors.

KGH Volunteers and staff who attended the ceremony and service along with Kettering’s Mayor, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz

"Their hard work, commitment and dedication is truly inspirational.”

KGH volunteer John Wright – who works in the hospital’s Dementia Garden – had the honour of symbolically planting a cherry tree in the Pocket Park kindly donated by Ise Garden Centre in Kettering.

It follows 100 trees planted in the Pocket Park to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June last year.

Imam Osman said: “Trees help offset the trust’s carbon footprint and as the trees (both the 100 planted and the cherry tree) are all native British trees and they will help support insects, birds and other wildlife communities in our Pocket Park.”

Prayers were read by Chaplain Blurton including a one-minute’s silence tribute to hospital gardener Ralph Howe who died this month after serving the hospital for 64 years.