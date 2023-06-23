Staff and visitors cycling to Kettering General Hospital can safely park their bikes and pump up their tyres at new facilities which opened this week.

A 10-cycle covered storage area has been installed alongside a public bike pump and repair station near the hospital’s main entrance.

There was also a presentation of a Modeshift STARS Bronze award recognising the hospital’s commitment to promoting greener, healthier ways to travel.

KGH representatives Ian Allen, Jody Moore, Richard Cook and Polly Grimmett with Brightwayz representative Alison Holland

Free cycle servicing and demonstrations on how to use the pump and repair station were also on offer at the launch event on Wednesday (June 21).

A team from Brightwayz, a local social enterprise specialising in active travel initiatives, organised the event and provided information on local group cycle rides, maps, and cycle training opportunities.

Hospital staff who travel to work in active ways such as cycling or running can also benefit from new lockers installed in the nearby staff changing and showering facilities.

Director of strategy, Polly Grimmett, officially opened the facilities and received the Modeshift STARS award on behalf of the hospital.

She said: “I’m really pleased that the work we have been doing to promote sustainable travel through our Travel Plan has been recognised.

"This new cycle shelter and bike repair station will be a welcome addition to the facilities we have on site to support active travel options.”

Richard Cook, who leads on the KGH Travel Group, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to get these facilities installed as they will be a great addition to what we already have.

"We are also very proud to gain the prestigious Modeshift award.

“With the improvements and initiatives we have brought in over the past year we really hope to enable more people, especially staff, to choose to travel to KGH in green ways.

"Our summer staff travel survey will help us see any impact and we urge colleagues to please look out for and complete the survey when it is published next month.”