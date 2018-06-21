KGH celebrates excellence of medical students, junior doctors and consultants

The professional excellence of medical students, junior doctors and consultants at Kettering General Hospital was celebrated with an annual awards ceremony.

Last night (Wednesday) the hospital held its third Trainee and Trainer Professional Excellence Awards at the Kettering Park Hotel.

The ceremony took place at Kettering Park Hotel.

The awards are a way for the hospital to say a ‘big thank you’ for the contributions made by medical staff towards patient care, education and training – and this year 350 nominations were received.

KGH’s director of medical education, Dr Syed Fayyaz Hussain, said: “The trainees and trainers nominated for the awards have led by example in supporting team work and high standards of professionalism.

“They are role models who have made an outstanding contribution to high quality patient care, education and training.

“The awards recognise this excellence and show our appreciation for those contributions which exemplify the trust’s CARE values of being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful and Engaging.

“Celebrating success is integral to promoting professional excellence.

“Recognising excellence at an early stage also benefits the trainees in gaining confidence and helping them to aspire for excellence.”

Kettering General Hospital’s medical director, Prof Andrew Chilton, said: “The quality of medical education’s knowledge skills and attitude is showcased at its best.

“The awards are a fine acknowledgement of the achievements of our medical students and junior doctors and the consultants who do so much to support them in their training.

“Our awards have been noticed nationally and other hospitals in the country are looking at how they can introduce something similar.”

KGH’s chief executive, Simon Weldon, said: ‘It is inspiring to see so much excellence.

“What shines out in the list of winners is the willingness to go the extra mile and to learn and develop with the goal of improving care for our patients.

“My congratulations go to all of our award winners and to all who were nominated.”

Senior executives from Kettering General Hospital, Leicester Medical School and Health Education England working across the East Midlands congratulated the winners and awarded the certificates.

The list of 2018 award winners is below:

Best Medical Student: Robert Flather

Best Undergraduate Tutor (Junior Doctor): Dr Anil Gharatya

Best Undergraduate Tutor (Consultant): Dr Nasir Siddique

Best Foundation Year 1 doctor: Dr Abdullah Aamir

Best Foundation Year 2 doctor: Dr Andrew Fitzsimons

Best Core Trainee: Dr Vishal Kumar

Best Specialty Trainee: Dr Syed Mohammad, Ms Sarah Whitehorn (Joint Winners)

Best Trust Grade Senior House Officer: Dr Jamal Ahel, Dr Ashwini Ghorpade, Dr Alina Guna (Joint Winners)

Best Trust Grade Registrar: Mr Biraj Karmaker

Best Specialty Associate Specialist/Associate Specialist: Ms Yeganeh Moghaddam, Dr Sandeep Nath, Dr Aditya Singh

Best Educational Supervisor: Mr Robert Haughney

Best Clinical Supervisors: Dr Kai Hogrefe

Best Medical Education/Clinical Skills Facilitator: Mrs Kate Birrell, Miss Shelley Gardiner (Joint winners)

Most Improved Team – nominated by the Director of Medical Education: Junior Doctor Senate