Kettering Wombles to buy essential equipment after first successful funding application

Kettering Wombles are to buy essential equipment after their first successful funding application.

The group, which was formed in 2019 by Donna Burdon, makes a huge difference to the Kettering environment by local volunteers.

The aim of the group is to inspire and support individuals, groups, schools and businesses to help clean up the areas where they live, making them nicer places to live.

Tinker Williams of Kettering Wombles

The group has been successful with a funding application to the North Northamptonshire Well Northants Community Funding and support from North Northamptonshire Council.

£2,000 has been awarded to purchase essential equipment to allow the group to continue their work within Kettering, particularly the Avondale and Grange areas.

Monthly community litter picks have been arranged for both areas.

All are welcome and equipment will be provided on the day.

More information about Kettering Wombles and organised community litter picks may be found on Facebook by searching for Kettering Wombles.

18 bags of litter were picked from the Avondale Area on March 8 in the snow by eight volunteers.

The community litter pick dates for the Avondale and Grange Areas directly organised by Kettering Wombles are on Sundays 11am to 1pm.

Here are the details for forthcoming events:

Avondale Area: Meet Outside Crescents Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent Kettering, NN16 9PH.- 2nd April- 6th August- 26th November