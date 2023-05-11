Kettering woman to run 10 marathons in 10 days for Meningitis Now in memory of her mum

A Kettering woman is set to run 10 marathons in 10 days for charity in memory of her mum.

On Saturday (May 13) Nicky Allan, who has lived in Kettering all her life, is starting a massive fundraising campaign for Meningitis Now.

She will be running an astonishing 10 marathons in 10 days with the final one on May 22 in and around Kettering.

Nicky is raising money for Meningitis Now

This will be in memory of her mum who died from meningitis 10 years ago on May 23, 2013.

Writing on her JustGiving page, Nicky says: “The 23rd May marks 10 years since my wonderful mum died from meningitis.

"Leaving such a massive gap in the lives of so many, I made a pledge to raise funds and awareness for meningitis - having as much fun as possible along the way.

"In celebration of her legacy, I am channelling her special sparkle by running* 10 marathons in 10 days.”

Nicky will run the first two marathons over the weekend of May 13 along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset and will then return home to Barton Seagrave to run a further eight marathons in and around the area and in the gym.

She has already raised quite a lot of money for this cause and would be very grateful for any support - if you see her running, please give her a wave and a shout, and a jelly baby!

Anyone wishing to donate to Nicky’s fundraising can do so via her JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nickyallan10in10