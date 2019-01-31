Kettering woman banned from dog boarding

A Kettering woman has been banned from dog boarding after breaching a licence twice.

Rebecca Etheridge, of Balfour Street, admitted two offences under the Animal Boarding Establishment Act at Northampton Magistrates’ Act earlier this month.

Etheridge was licensed for the home boarding of dogs at her home address by Kettering Council.

The council had already investigated a complaint at the property following an incident involving two dogs in March 2018.

In July 2018 council officers visiting the premises for a routine licence inspection found six dogs being boarded at the premises, despite the licence being restricted to a maximum of four.

In September 2018 during a further routine visit a child under the age of five was found in the licensed part of the house, even though the licence prohibited anyone under the age of five being in the premises whilst dogs were boarding.

Etheridge had already been warned about having the child at the premises during a previous visit.

Magistrates fined her £400 and ordered her to pay costs of £318.44 and a victim surcharge of £30.

She was also disqualified from boarding animals for a period of three months.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering Council issues licences for various animal related premises.

“The reason for these licences is to ensure high animal welfare standards.

“People purchasing animals or, as in this case, boarding animals, expect their pets to be properly looked after in accordance with relevant legal requirements and good welfare practice.

“Where we find these standards being blatantly disregarded we will take appropriate action as in this case.

“We were pleased to see that the courts recognised the seriousness of these offences and disqualified Etheridge as well as imposing the fines.”