Kettering sparkles as Paralympic star Maisie flicks the switch on countdown to Christmas

Hundreds of residents packed into Kettering' s Market Place to celebrate the town's Christmas lights switch on after a break of a year due to Covid.

Guest of honour, Paralympic golden girl Maisie Summers-Newton, led the countdown to Kettering's Christmas joined by panto stars from The Masque Theatre's show Cinderella.

As well as entertainment from the team at Shire Sounds, the large crowd was treated to a display by the Costello School of Irish Dance, Christmas classics sung by 'The Tenor' Josh Daniel and a finale by Kettering band The Touch.

Stalls from local groups lined the streets and a fair held in St Peter and St Paul Church culminated in a ring of bells to end the celebrations.

1. Christmas in Kettering Golden girl two-time Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton switches on the lights with Cllr Jason Smithers

2. Christmas in Kettering Tokyo hero Maisie Summers-Newton counts down to the switch on

3. Christmas in Kettering In the crowd - thousands enjoyed the Christmas light celebrations

4. Christmas in Kettering Stilt walkers entertained the crowds