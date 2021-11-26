Let it snow - 'snow' falls on the Market Place

Kettering sparkles as Paralympic star Maisie flicks the switch on countdown to Christmas

The spectacular event brought the crowds flooding back into the town

By The Newsroom
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:32 am

Hundreds of residents packed into Kettering' s Market Place to celebrate the town's Christmas lights switch on after a break of a year due to Covid.

Guest of honour, Paralympic golden girl Maisie Summers-Newton, led the countdown to Kettering's Christmas joined by panto stars from The Masque Theatre's show Cinderella.

As well as entertainment from the team at Shire Sounds, the large crowd was treated to a display by the Costello School of Irish Dance, Christmas classics sung by 'The Tenor' Josh Daniel and a finale by Kettering band The Touch.

Stalls from local groups lined the streets and a fair held in St Peter and St Paul Church culminated in a ring of bells to end the celebrations.

1. Christmas in Kettering

Golden girl two-time Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton switches on the lights with Cllr Jason Smithers

Photo Sales

2. Christmas in Kettering

Tokyo hero Maisie Summers-Newton counts down to the switch on

Photo Sales

3. Christmas in Kettering

In the crowd - thousands enjoyed the Christmas light celebrations

Photo Sales

4. Christmas in Kettering

Stilt walkers entertained the crowds

Photo Sales
KetteringCinderella
Next Page
Page 1 of 6